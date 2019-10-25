Wedbush Trims Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price to $186.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.50.

ASND stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $133.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 932.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

