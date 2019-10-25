Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Shares Down 14.2%

Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI)’s share price was down 14.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 14,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 4,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wellness Center USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellness Center USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.