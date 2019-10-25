Wells Fargo & Co Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $255.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennox International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.42.

Shares of LII stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $243.58. 10,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,497. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $197.00 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.46.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

In other Lennox International news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total value of $128,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $485,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $257,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,330.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,945 shares of company stock worth $2,557,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

