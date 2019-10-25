Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WERN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 1,038,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,422. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.