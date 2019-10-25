Westaim (CVE:WED) Trading 0.9% Higher

Westaim Corp (CVE:WED) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.35, 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 216,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $356.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 44.15 and a current ratio of 45.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.67.

Westaim (CVE:WED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westaim Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Westaim Company Profile (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

