Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) SVP Sells $99,300.00 in Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WABC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. 73,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,559. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 779.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $46,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $239,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WABC. ValuEngine downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

