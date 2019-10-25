Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Westrock by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Westrock by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Westrock by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 14,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

