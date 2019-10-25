Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 258 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 339.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 71.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.87. 256,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,178. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day moving average of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $52,004.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,201.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $130,643.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,522 shares of company stock worth $11,778,264. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

