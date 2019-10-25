Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $40,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,942 shares of company stock worth $3,840,880. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $41.64. 29,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,252. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

