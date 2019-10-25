Whittier Trust Co. Invests $30,000 in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $20,209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 192,368 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $18,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $16,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,396,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 38,168 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $4,203,441.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,510 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,666.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $690,148.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,139.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock worth $86,961,210. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.17. 19,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,717. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.92.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

