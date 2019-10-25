Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.84 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

WGO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 47,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

