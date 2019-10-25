Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA) Stock Price Down 50%

Wisdom Homes of America Inc (OTCMKTS:WOFA)’s stock price fell 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 526,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,903,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Wisdom Homes of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOFA)

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

