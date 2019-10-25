Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wood & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $119.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.59. The company had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,897. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

In related news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,083,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,420.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,592,562 in the last three months. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $80,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

