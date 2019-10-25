World Asset Management Inc Buys 1,379 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Carnival to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $62.52.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.