World Asset Management Inc Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,673,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,115,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,964,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,381,000 after acquiring an additional 86,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total value of $11,252,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,973,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total transaction of $810,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,823.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,103. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $235.51 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.26.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

