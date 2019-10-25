World Asset Management Inc Has $1.67 Million Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,613,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in PPL by 1,660.3% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 462,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. 184,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.50. PPL Corp has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

