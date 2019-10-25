WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Up 5.1%

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.82 and last traded at $62.29, 214,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 173,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.

Several brokerages have commented on WPP. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on WPP from $1,150.00 to $1,085.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,090.00 target price on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.67.

Get WPP alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.