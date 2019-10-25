Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,794,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 1,858,620 shares.The stock last traded at $20.27 and had previously closed at $19.91.

WMGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry J. Regan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $26,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 94,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,859 and sold 3,357 shares valued at $70,822. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 839,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 27,305 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 380,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.