Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cascend Securities

Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cascend Securities currently has $115.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $127.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 164,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,458. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 32,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 408,526 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

