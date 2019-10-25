XP Power (LON:XPP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:XPP traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,580 ($33.71). The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450. XP Power has a twelve month low of GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,740 ($35.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,452.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,355.72. The company has a market capitalization of $492.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

