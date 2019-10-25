XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company.

XPS traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 116 ($1.52). 2,944,439 shares of the stock were exchanged. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 174 ($2.27). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

