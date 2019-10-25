Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

AUY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 34,322,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,172,762. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the period. 42.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

