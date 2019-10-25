Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.20 Million

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to report sales of $518.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.70 million to $521.90 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $502.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

CENT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. 69,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of -0.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Colligan purchased 4,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,011.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

