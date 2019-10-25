Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.41 Million

Brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post sales of $367.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.50 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $351.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.06. 6,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.00. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $305.38.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total transaction of $320,575.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at $132,199,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,152,389 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after buying an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,704,000 after buying an additional 116,960 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

