Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEEL. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 212,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

