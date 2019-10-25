Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to Announce $2.59 EPS

Brokerages expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to post earnings per share of $2.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. WEX posted earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.49 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in WEX by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in WEX by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in WEX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.28. The company had a trading volume of 98,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. WEX has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.24.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.