Zacks: Analysts Expect Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proteon Therapeutics’ earnings. Proteon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proteon Therapeutics.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proteon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 7,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Proteon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

