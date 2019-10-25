Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other Greenlane news, Director Richard Taney purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $572,150 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,882. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98. Greenlane has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $29.00.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

