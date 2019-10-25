Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Apyx Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.94.

NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $6.34. 6,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $222.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.09.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. Apyx Medical had a net margin of 255.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,854 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 449,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 222,316 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

