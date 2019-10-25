Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GREENE KING PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNGY) to “Hold”

GREENE KING PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greene King plc is a pub retailer and brewer. The Company operates managed, tenanted, leased and franchised pubs, restaurants and hotels, including brands, such as Hungry Horse, Chef & Brewer, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns and its Greene King locals estate. It operates primarily in England, Wales and Scotland. Greene King plc is headquartered in Bury St. Edmunds. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut GREENE KING PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of GKNGY opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. GREENE KING PLC/S has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

GREENE KING PLC/S

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

