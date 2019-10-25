Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to “Buy”

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

RTLR stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 2,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,245. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rattler Midstream news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $1,745,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $1,835,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $1,939,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $30,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.