Zacks: UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Given $4.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UTStarcom an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTSI. ValuEngine raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UTStarcom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of UTStarcom stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.85.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. UTStarcom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UTStarcom will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

