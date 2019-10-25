Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) is Exane Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

Exane Asset Management increased its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,935 shares during the quarter. Zayo Group makes up approximately 6.0% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Exane Asset Management owned about 0.10% of Zayo Group worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zayo Group stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $33,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,874.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,089,803 shares of company stock worth $36,831,348. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

