Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.97

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 23000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

About Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

