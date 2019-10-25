Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,486. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -130.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,914.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.