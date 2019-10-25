Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Steris by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,967,000 after acquiring an additional 579,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after buying an additional 522,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,142,000 after buying an additional 493,578 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 15,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 471,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after buying an additional 468,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,419,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,305. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.91.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $1,044,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,815 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,262. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

