Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.21 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth $1,571,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.96. 11,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

