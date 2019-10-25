Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC remained flat at $$50.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,806. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $211.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.30 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Argus upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $586,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,288.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

