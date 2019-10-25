Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 24.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in NVR by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $3,757.50. 317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,946.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,668.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,420.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $48.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,508.28, for a total transaction of $3,508,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total transaction of $70,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,770 shares in the company, valued at $465,070,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,729.80.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

