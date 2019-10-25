Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 23,692 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 42.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.33. 49,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,760. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $45.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

