$0.07 EPS Expected for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. On Deck Capital reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE ONDK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $321.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.87. On Deck Capital has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 315,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,382,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 878,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 445,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 48.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 34.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 220,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

