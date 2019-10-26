$0.08 EPS Expected for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Model N to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 222,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,276. Model N has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $912.65 million, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $70,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $39,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,635.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $237,992. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,762,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 402,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 255,281 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

