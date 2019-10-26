-$0.09 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GALT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.96. 149,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,565. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.00.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $63,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.