-$0.09 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GALT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.96. 149,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,565. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.00.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $63,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

