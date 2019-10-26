$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Shopify reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Pi Financial assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $492.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $325.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 16.0% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Shopify has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $409.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -520.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.54.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

