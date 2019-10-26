-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). Instructure posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.61.

Shares of NYSE INST traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.44. 325,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,583. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,538.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,242. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Instructure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Instructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,887,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Instructure by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

