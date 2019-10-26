$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,893. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 613,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,349,273.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,098,419 shares of company stock worth $22,395,899 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

