$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Vocera Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $145,850. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

