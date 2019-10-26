-$0.40 EPS Expected for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price target on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

TDOC stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. 448,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,107. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $75.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $140,433.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,174.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $570,268.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,558 shares of company stock valued at $937,219 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,939.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after buying an additional 572,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after buying an additional 558,650 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 324.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after buying an additional 551,755 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 60.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,172,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after buying an additional 442,140 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

