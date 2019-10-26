-$0.45 EPS Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.44). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 65.91% and a negative net margin of 6,984.64%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.