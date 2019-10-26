$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Ecopetrol posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $19.80 price objective on shares of Ecopetrol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 56.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 53.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. 621,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

